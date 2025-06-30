GD Education Minister Tsuladze Resigns, MP Givi Mikanadze Tapped to Replace Him

Georgian Dream Education Minister Aleksandre Tsuladze resigned on June 30, saying it was his “personal decision.” Tsuladze has held the post since October 2024. GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze tapped Givi Mikanadze to take over the role.

“During my tenure as Minister, together with the Ministry’s employees, we carried out many important initiatives to improve the quality of education at all levels,” Tsuladze said in a statement on the Ministry’s official Facebook page, adding, “We also started a number of innovative projects, which I believe the new Minister will ensure to complete.”

Tsuladze thanked the Ministry’s staff, GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and fellow ministers “with whom I had the chance to do good work for our country.”

Shortly after the statement, GD Prime Minister Kobakhidze presented MP Givi Mikanadze as the incoming Minister. Givi Mikanadze, a lawyer by training, has served as a GD MP since 2020 and is a member of the GD parliament’s delegations to the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

“It is a great responsibility and honor to receive such trust and lead the Ministry, which touches all of us and is tied to raising the next generation,” Mikanadze said during a joint briefing with Kobakhidze, thanking him for the appointment.

Tsuladze’s resignation comes amid a wave of high-level reshuffles and departures within the Georgian Dream and ministries:

On June 24, Georgian Dream Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili left his post after serving since 2022. He was replaced by his deputy, Mariam Kvrivishvili;

his post after serving since 2022. He was replaced by his deputy, Mariam Kvrivishvili; On May 28, Georgian Dream Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, sanctioned by several Western countries, resigned and was succeeded by Gela Geladze, followed by a major reshuffle at the MIA;

and was by Gela Geladze, followed by a at the MIA; On April 25, long-time Georgian Dream official Irakli Garibashvili, who had served as Prime Minister of Georgia from 2013 to 2015 and again from 2021 to 2024, and chaired the party for the past year, quit both the Georgian Dream and politics entirely.

both the Georgian Dream and politics entirely. On April 2, Grigol Liluashvili, the long-serving head of Georgia’s State Security Service, stepped down. Anri Okhanashvili replaced him.

Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zurabishvili, who heads the opposition’s Resistance Platform, argues that the recent changes within the ruling party signal “cracks” and an imminent collapse of the Georgian Dream rule.

Note: This news article was updated on June 30 at 17:30 to reflect the appointment of Givi Mikanadze as the new GD Minister of Education.

