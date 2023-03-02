Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 8.1% in February
Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 8.1% in February, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on March 2. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices decreased by 0.3%.
The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (14% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (12.4% increase); and health (7.6% decrease).
Looking at food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased for the following subgroups: vegetables (25.8%); bread and cereals (21%); milk, cheese and eggs (17.2%); coffee, tea and cocoa (14.5%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (12.2%); fish (12.1%); meat (10.2%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (9.8%); prices decreased on fruit and grape (-0.3%).
The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.2% increase); health (4.9% decrease); transport (1.5% decrease).
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)