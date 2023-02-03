Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 9.4% in January
Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 9.4% in January, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on February 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.8%.
The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (15% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (13.1% increase); and transport (5.2% increase).
Looking at food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased for the following subgroups: vegetables (26.5%); bread and cereals (22.8%); coffee, tea and cocoa (17.1%); milk, cheese and eggs (16.7%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (16.5%); fish (13%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (12.4%); meat (8.7%); oils and fats (4.7%).
The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.4% increase); furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (2.5% increase), and clothing and footwear (2.3% decrease).
