Annual Inflation at 12.8% in June  

Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 12.8% in June, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on July 4. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.2%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (21.8% increase); transport (19.4% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (13% increase).

Within the food and non-alcoholic beverages group, the prices increased for the following subgroups: bread and cereals (35.0%), vegetables (33.4%), fruit and grapes (31.8%), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (24%), milk, cheese and eggs (19.5%), coffee, tea and cocoa (18%), fish (17.9%), sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (16%), oils and fats (14.9%), meat (11.3%).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in restaurants and hotels (2.3% increase; food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.1% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.7% increase).

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)