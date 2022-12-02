Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 10.4% in November

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 10.4% in November, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on 2 December. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.5%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (16.8% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (15.4%); and transport (8.2% increase).

Looking at food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased for the following subgroups: vegetables (26%), bread and cereals (23.8%), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (22%), coffee, tea and cocoa (19.5%), milk, cheese and eggs (18.3%), sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (15.7%), fish (13.6%), oils and fats (10.1%), meat (9.1%), fruit and grapes (6.9%).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price growth in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (1.7%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.5%). Meanwhile, prices decreased for transport (1.4%).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)