News

Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 9.8% in December

06/01/2023 - 15:01
39 1 minute read

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 9.8% in December, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on January 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices decreased by 0.3%.  

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (16.3% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (15.8% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (9.3% increase), and transport (5.5% increase).   

Looking at food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased for the following subgroups: vegetables (27.4%); bread and cereals (22.1%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (21.4%); coffee, tea and cocoa (18.4%); milk, cheese and eggs (17.5%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (14.1%); fish (13.4%); meat (9.7%); oils and fats (6.8%); fruit and grapes (6.4%).  

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price growth in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.2%); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (0.8%); food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.4%). Meanwhile, prices decreased for transport (2.7%). 

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
06/01/2023 - 15:01
39 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 6 January

07/01/2023 - 07:00

Georgian Transgender Woman Found Dead in Belgium

06/01/2023 - 22:44

#SaveMisha – Rallies in Support of Imprisoned President Saakashvili Held in Georgia, Abroad

05/01/2023 - 15:06

The Daily Beat: 3 January

04/01/2023 - 07:00
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button