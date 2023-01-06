Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 9.8% in December

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 9.8% in December, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on January 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices decreased by 0.3%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (16.3% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (15.8% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (9.3% increase), and transport (5.5% increase).

Looking at food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased for the following subgroups: vegetables (27.4%); bread and cereals (22.1%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (21.4%); coffee, tea and cocoa (18.4%); milk, cheese and eggs (17.5%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (14.1%); fish (13.4%); meat (9.7%); oils and fats (6.8%); fruit and grapes (6.4%).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price growth in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.2%); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (0.8%); food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.4%). Meanwhile, prices decreased for transport (2.7%).

