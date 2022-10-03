Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 11.5% in September

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 11.5% in September, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on 3 October. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.8%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (17.6% increase); transport (14.1% increase); and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (12.2%).

Looking at food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased for the following subgroups: bread and cereals (32.8%), milk, cheese, and eggs (23.3%), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit, and vegetable juices (22.5%), oils and fats (21.2%), coffee, tea, and cocoa (18.9%), fish (16.5%), sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and confectionery (15.8%), meat (9.8%), fruit and grapes (9.6%).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.7%), and education (7.5%). Meanwhile, prices decreased for health (2%) and transport (1.3%).

