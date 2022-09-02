Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 10.9% in August

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 10.9% in August, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on 2 September. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.1%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (15.8% increase); transport (15.6% increase); and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (12.4% increase).

Within the food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased for the following subgroups: bread and cereals (32.4%), milk, cheese, and eggs (20.8%), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (20.3%), oils and fats (19.8%), coffee, tea, and cocoa (18.7%), sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and confectionary (18.6%), fish (13.6%), meat (11.1%), fruit and grapes (2.5%). At the same time, prices for the subgroup of vegetables decreased by 9.6%.

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.9%), restaurants, and hotels (2.3%). Meanwhile, prices for transport decreased by 3.1%.

