Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-September 2020

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 14.9% compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 8.12 billion, according to the preliminary results released by the National Statistics Office, Geostat, on October 19.

Exports from Georgia decreased by 12.1% year-on-year, to USD 2.4 billion, and imports were down by 15.9% y/y to USD 5.7 billion in January-September, with trade deficit standing at USD 3.31 billion.

Turkey remains Georgia’s largest trading partner with USD 1.124 billion in January-September 2020, followed by Russia, China, Azerbaijan and Armenia with USD 934.6 million, USD 864.9 million, USD 670 million and USD 465 million, respectively.

China tops the list of largest trading partners by exports with USD 355.3 million, followed by Azerbaijan, Russia, Bulgaria and Ukraine with USD 327.9 million, USD 308.6 million, USD 229.7 million and USD 145.2 million, respectively.

Turkey, Russia, China, the United States and Azerbaijan are the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports with USD 981.6 million, USD 626 million, USD 509.6 million, USD 401.5 million and USD 342.2 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates are on top of the list of export commodities with USD 541.7 million, followed by motor cars with – USD 304.2 million; Ferro-alloys – USD 180.3 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 143.3 million; spirituous beverages – USD 86.3 million; waters, natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters – USD 81.3 million; precious metal ores and concentrates – USD 77.3 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – USD 71.5 million; gold – USD 68.8 million; mineral or chemical, nitrogenous fertilizers – USD 56.3 million; other commodities – USD 792.6 million.

Motor cars are on top of the list of import commodities in Georgia’s foreign trade with USD 560.2 million, followed by copper ores and concentrates – USD 415.6 million; petroleum and petroleum oils – USD 366.6 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – USD 230.3 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – USD 197.3 million; telephone sets – USD 114.5 million; wheat and meslin – USD 80.4 million; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes – USD 51.3 million; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 48.4 million; meat and edible offal, of the poultry – USD 47 million; other commodities – USD 3.6 billion.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)