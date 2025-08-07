New Georgian Ambassador Appointed to France

Irakli Kurashvili has been appointed as Georgia’s new ambassador to France, filling a post that had remained vacant since former Ambassador Gocha Javakhishvili resigned last May in protest over the reintroduction of the foreign agents law.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry announced the news about the appointment on August 7.

Kurashvili, a seasoned career diplomat, had served as Georgia’s ambassador to Latvia since 2023. From 2022 to 2023, he led the recently abolished Directorate General for European Integration. He was also Georgia’s ambassador to Argentina from 2018 to 2022, concurrently accredited to Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Ecuador, and Bolivia. Between 2012 and 2017, he served as ambassador to Switzerland and was also accredited to Liechtenstein.

Gotcha Javakhishvili, Kurashvili’s predecessor in the post, announced his resignation on May 9, 2024, in response to the reintroduction of the foreign agents law. The diplomat said at the time that the bill’s reintroduction created an atmosphere between Georgia and its [Western] friends that made his job “extremely difficult.”

Kurashvili’s appointment also follows a major reorganization at the Foreign Ministry, including structural changes to the EU and NATO directorates and the reported dismissal of dozens of staff from both the central office and diplomatic service — a move critics have described as a purge of employees critical of Georgian Dream.

