Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-February 2020

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first two months of 2020 increased by 6%, compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 1.85 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the National Statistics Office, Geostat, on March 19.

Exports from Georgia increased by 4.5% year-on-year to USD 526.3 million, and imports were up by 6.7% y/y to USD 1.3 million in January-February, with trade gap standing at USD 801.3 million.

Turkey remains Georgia’s largest trading partner with USD 250.6 million, followed by Azerbaijan, Russia, China and the United States with USD 226 million, USD 199 million, USD197.2 million and USD 92.5 million, respectively.

Azerbaijan tops the list of largest trading partners by exports with USD 90.3 million, followed by China, Russia, Bulgaria and Ukraine with USD 65 million, USD 60.4 million, USD 51 million and USD 37.3 million, respectively.

Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, China and the United States are the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports with USD 214.5 million, USD 138.6 million, USD 135.7 million, USD 132.1 million and USD 75.9 million, respectively.

Cars are on top of the list of export commodities in the first two months of 2020 with USD 99.6 million, followed by copper ores and concentrates with – USD 89.2 million; ferroalloys – USD 42.4 million; wine – USD 28.4 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 20.3 million; precious ores and concentrates – USD 19.7 million; mineral waters – USD 15.7 million; spirits – USD 15.4 million; gold – USD 15.2 million; medicines – USD 9.1 million; other commodities – USD 171.3 million.

Cars are also on top of the list of import commodities in Georgia’s foreign trade with USD 108.3 million, followed by petroleum and petroleum oils – USD 105.7 million; Petroleum gases – USD 104.4 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 75.4 million; medicines – USD 42 million; mobile phones – USD 33.6 million; electricity – USD 26.4 million; new tyres – USD 14.4 million; wheat – USD 12.8 million; other commodities – USD 788.9 million.

