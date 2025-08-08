On War Anniversary, Zakharova Calls for ‘Concrete Practical Steps’ from Tbilisi

Commenting on the 17th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Georgia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova seized on recent statements by Georgian Dream authorities blaming the war on the previous government, and expressed hope it would lead to progress within the Geneva International Discussions (GID).

“There is reason to hope for progress in the [GID] negotiations, given the Georgian authorities’ public acknowledgments over the past year of Mikheil Saakashvili’s aggression against South Ossetia, as well as statements about the need for reconciliation with the Abkhaz and South Ossetians,” Zakharova said in her August 8 commentary, referring to internationally-mediated talks that emerged after the war to address the implementation of the 2008 ceasefire agreement, including by focusing on security and humanitarian issues.

The spokesperson noted it is important that such acknowledgments “become decisive” in Tbilisi’s approach to build relations with Sokhumi and Tskhinvali, and “that they are translated into concrete practical steps.”

According to Zakharova, “priority task” in this respect would be signing “a legally binding agreement on the non-use of force” with Sokhumi and Tskhinvali, which, the spokesperson said, “will serve not only as a reliable guarantee against a repeat of the tragic events of August 2008, but also as a starting point for moving towards normalization in the Tbilisi-Sokhumi-Tskhinvali triangle.”

Zakharova further suggested to start “the delimitation of the Georgian-Abkhaz and Georgian-South Ossetian borders, followed by their demarcation,” arguing it would facilitate “stabilization of the situation in the border areas.”

The Russian MFA spokesperson again framed the 2008 war as a result of Georgian aggression. She accused the Saakashvili government of violating “all international agreements” by launching a “military assault on South Ossetia” as well as “an assault on the locations of Russian peacekeepers.”

“The premeditated nature of the Georgian aggression, which led to numerous civilian casualties among South Ossetians and Russian citizens, was later officially confirmed,” she said, citing the EU-commissioned Tagliavini Report. Zakharova praised Russia’s intervention as timely and justified: “In a situation where the international community distanced itself from attempts to pacify the aggressor, Russia was the only country that gave an adequate response to this treacherous attack.”

Her remarks follow a series of controversial statements by ruling Georgian Dream (GD) officials, accusing the previous government led by the United National Movement of triggering the August 2008 war.

Zakharova concluded her statement by reaffirming Russia’s readiness to “fully support these processes” as a “neighbor of Abkhazia, Georgia, and South Ossetia.”

