Georgia's foreign trade in January-May, 2015-2020. Source: Geostat
News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-May 2020

15/06/2020 - 14:52
2 Less than a minute
Tags

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first five months of 2020 decreased by 16.8%, compared to the same period last year – reaching USD 4.2 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the National Statistics Office (GeoStat) on June 15.

Exports from Georgia decreased by 16.2% year-on-year to USD 1.24 billion, while imports were down by 17% y/y to USD 2.97 billion in January-April, with trade gap standing at USD 1.74 billion.

Geostat will publish detailed data on foreign trade on June 19.

Read also:

მსგავსი/Related

Q1’20 FDI USD 165.4 mln: Geostat

09/06/2020 - 13:45

Geostat: Annual Inflation 6.5% in May

03/06/2020 - 17:03

Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Declines 16.6% in April

29/05/2020 - 14:21

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-April 2020

20/05/2020 - 12:33
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button