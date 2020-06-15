Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-May 2020

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first five months of 2020 decreased by 16.8%, compared to the same period last year – reaching USD 4.2 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the National Statistics Office (GeoStat) on June 15.

Exports from Georgia decreased by 16.2% year-on-year to USD 1.24 billion, while imports were down by 17% y/y to USD 2.97 billion in January-April, with trade gap standing at USD 1.74 billion.

Geostat will publish detailed data on foreign trade on June 19.

