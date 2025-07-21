Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 12.8% in First Half of 2025

Georgia’s external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) reached USD 11.93 billion in January-June 2025, marking a 12.8% increase compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported on July 21.

Exports totaled USD 3.23 billion, up 13.7% year-on-year, while imports stood at USD 8.7 billion, a 12.4% increase. The resulting trade deficit was USD 5.46 billion, accounting for 45.8% of total external trade turnover during the reporting period.

Kyrgyzstan (USD 681.3 million), Kazakhstan (USD 414 million), and Azerbaijan (USD 341.8 million) were Georgia’s main export destinations. The top ten export partners accounted for 79.8% of total exports, according to Geostat.

On the import side, Turkey led with USD 1.29 billion, followed by the United States with USD 1.283 billion and Russia with USD 950.5 million. The top ten import partners made up 71.7% of total imports.

Source: Geostat

Motor cars remained Georgia’s leading export commodity, totaling USD 1.21 billion (37.6%). Precious metal ores and concentrates followed with USD 174.6 million (5.4%), while spirituous beverages ranked third with USD 123.2 million (3.8%).

Motor cars also topped imports at USD 1.662 billion (19.1%). Petroleum and petroleum oils followed with USD 601.9 million (6.9%), while imports of paintings, drawings, and pastels remained third with USD 481.2 million (5.5%).

