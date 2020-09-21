Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-August 2020

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first eight months of 2020 decreased by 16.7%, compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 7.02 billion, according to the preliminary results released by the National Statistics Office, Geostat, on September 21.

Exports from Georgia decreased by 14.7% year-on-year to USD 2.07 billion, and imports were down by 17.5% y/y to USD 4.9 billion in January-August, with trade deficit standing at USD 2.88 billion.

Turkey remains Georgia’s largest trading partner with USD 970.3 million in January-August 2020, followed by Russia, China, Azerbaijan and Armenia with USD 820.6 million, USD 737.4 million, USD 593.8 million and USD 385.6 million, respectively.

China tops the list of largest trading partners by exports with USD 296.5 million, followed by Azerbaijan, Russia, Bulgaria and Turkey with USD 284.2 million, USD 266 million, USD 216.3 million and USD 129.6 million, respectively.

Turkey, Russia, China, the United States and Azerbaijan are the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports with USD 840.7 million, USD 554.5 million, USD 440.9 million, USD 345.4 million and USD 309.5 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates are on top of the list of export commodities with USD 462 million, followed by motor cars with – USD 260 million; ferro-alloys – USD 145.4 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 122 million; spirituous beverages – USD 75.8 million; precious metal ores and concentrates – USD 75.2 million; natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters – USD 69.7 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – USD 63.6; gold – USD 59.5 million; nitrogenous fertilizers – USD 53.7 million; other commodities – USD 683.8 million.

Motor cars are on top of the list of import commodities in Georgia’s foreign trade with USD 481.5 million, followed by petroleum and petroleum oils – USD 325 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 312.1 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – USD 205.2 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – USD 178.8 million; telephone sets – USD 101.8 million; wheat and meslin – USD 68.8 million; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 44 million; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes – USD 43.5 million; meat and edible offal, of the poultry – USD 42.2 million; other commodities – USD 3.1 billion.

