Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-July 2020
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first seven months of 2020 decreased by 17.6%, compared to the same period last year – reaching USD 6.03 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on August 13.
Exports from Georgia decreased by 16.8% year-on-year to USD 1.758 billion, while imports were down by 17.9% y/y to USD 4.272 billion in January-July, with trade gap standing at USD 2.5 billion.
Geostat will publish detailed data on foreign trade on August 19.
