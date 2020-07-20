Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-June 2020

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first six months of 2020 decreased by 18.2%, compared to the same period last year – reaching USD 5.05 billion, according to the preliminary figures released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on July 20.

Exports from Georgia decreased by 16% year-on-year to USD 1.5 billion, while imports were down by 19.1% y/y to USD 3.55 billion in January-June, with trade gap standing at USD 2.05 billion.

Turkey remains Georgia’s largest trading partner with USD 697.4 million, followed by Russia, China, Azerbaijan and Armenia with USD 584.2 million, USD 530.7 million, USD 450.9 million and USD 282.5 million, respectively.

China tops the list of largest trading partners by exports with USD 205.1 million, followed by Azerbaijan, Russia, Bulgaria and Turkey with USD 203.5 million, USD 188.1 million, USD 162.7 million and USD 102.2 million, respectively.

Turkey, Russia, China, Azerbaijan and Armenia are the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports with USD 595.2 million, USD 396.1 million, USD 325.6 million, USD 247.4 million and USD 198.7 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates are on top of the list of export commodities in the first half of 2020 with USD 332.4 million, followed by cars with – USD 184.1 million; ferroalloys – USD 117.6 million; wine – USD 91.4 million; precious ores and concentrates – USD 64.7 million; spirits – USD 53.6 million; mineral waters – USD 49.4 million; medicines – USD 45.5 million; gold – USD 44.9 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 44.2 million; other commodities – USD 475.6 million.

Cars top the list of import commodities in Georgia’s foreign trade with USD 289.9 million, followed by copper ores and concentrates – USD 234.1 million; petroleum and petroleum oils – USD 231.6 million; medicines – USD 158.7 million; petroleum gases – USD 157.8 million; mobile phones – USD 69.8 million; wheat – USD 39.6 million; precious ores and concentrates – USD 38.2 million; meat – USD 31.6 million; electricity – USD 31 million; other commodities – USD 2.3 billion.

