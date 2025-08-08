Georgian Dream Officials Comment on War Anniversary

On August 8, Georgian Dream officials marked the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Russian invasion by laying wreaths at the memorial to Georgian fighters, while reiterating accusations that the former United National Movement government triggered the war.

Top ruling party figures and ministers, including GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili, and GD Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, visited Mukhatgverdi’s Brothers’ Cemetery in Tbilisi early on August 8 to pay tribute to those who died fighting in the 2008 war. In their media remarks, they honored the sacrifice of the war heroes while also blaming the former government for triggering the conflict and taking credit for “preserving peace” in the country.

While many in Georgia and abroad commemorate the war on August 7, the ruling Georgian Dream party has traditionally marked the anniversary on August 8, reiterating its narrative that places the blame for the conflict on the previous UNM government led by Mikheil Saakashvili.

Below are the remarks by senior GD officials regarding the war anniversary:

Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Dream Prime Minister: “We honor the memory of those who died in the 2008 war. Over 400 people were killed in the August War, including our heroic servicemen and soldiers who defended the dignity of our state, our homeland. And naturally, it is our duty each year, and always, to honor the memory of each one of them, our heroes.

As for the August War in general, August 8 is a tragic date; it was the gravest adventure, a betrayal committed by the then-government. This day reminds us that it’s essential for the country to be governed by a sovereign government, a government that acts according to its own national interests, and not under the dictate of foreign powers. We will defend our country’s independence to the end so that such crimes are not repeated and so that peace is preserved in our country […]”

“Today, we must recall all those documents that were signed by the government of that time, including the Tagliavini report, which was actually approved at the time by the ‘UNM regime,’ and which clearly states that it was Saakashvili’s regime that started the war. Also, there is the Council of Europe resolution, adopted almost unanimously at the time, which says that large-scale military operations were initiated precisely by Saakashvili’s regime. There is also the decree by the President of Georgia on the declaration of military operations, which states that Russia entered Georgia on August 8. These documents cannot be avoided, they are irrefutable proof that the agent-led government of that time started the war, delivering the gravest blow to our country’s national interests. This is treason. […]

“Theoretically, if we were to launch an assault on Tskhinvali or Sokhumi tomorrow, war would begin. What is true is reflected in the Council of Europe resolution, which states that while there was an escalation, that escalation turned into large-scale military operations after the then-regime launched an unprovoked assault on Tskhinvali without prior warning. When August 8, 2008, dawned, the regime of that time proudly announced to us from the morning that they were capturing village after village, settlement after settlement, advancing toward Tskhinvali, had entered Tskhinvali, and were heading toward the Roki Tunnel. This was not a defensive operation. They were directly announcing that they were restoring constitutional order and were carrying out offensive actions for this purpose […] Saakashvili’s party committed a gravely serious act of treason, which cost the lives of more than 400 people.”

“We are primarily responsible for the successful implementation of the non-recognition policy [of occupied territories]. […] We are doing everything not only to prevent an increase, but to reduce the number of recognitions. I’ll tell you a fact: under the United National Movement, there were four recognitions, and that number has remained unchanged since 2012. Everything else is just Natsoba [derogatory term referring to UNM government] and illogical, thank you,” GD PM concluded.

Shalva Papuashvili, Georgian Dream Parliament Speaker: “It makes us think about the heroism committed by our soldiers. It makes us think about our population, which was forced to leave the war territory, and it makes us think about how fragile peace is. Even today, peace is just as fragile, and the situation can change just as momentarily if our society does not act wisely. Therefore, this day is, on one hand, a day of remembrance of our heroes and, on the other hand, a day of reflection on our future.

In 2008, we had a puppet regime in the form of the ‘National Movement’ and Mikheil Saakashvili. The puppet regime acted completely to serve others’ interests and acted not in Georgia’s interests – the result of this is the August war. […] On the one hand, they [UNM] spoke about occupation, and on the other hand, they supported the Russian Federation’s membership in the World Trade Organization. However, they received orders, whatever interests they had to serve; that’s how they acted. This is the difference between a puppet regime and a patriotic regime.”

Mikheil Kavelashvili, Georgian Dream-elected President: “Today we are here to honor our heroic soldiers, our national heroes, because they gave the most precious thing for the freedom of our homeland. Once again, honor and glory to their memory. Their memory is eternal. One thing must be said clearly: Georgia has always had, has now, and will always have heroic soldiers. This should never be questioned. The fact that our country has come this far is thanks to our heroic people, our heroic soldiers, and warriors. Therefore, no one should even dare to raise any doubts in this regard. We all know that we have heroes and will always have them. […]”

Irakli Chikovani, GD Defense Minister: “Today is the gravest day in modern Georgian history. 17 years have passed since the Russo-Georgian war. Here rest the soldiers, the brave men, the sons of Georgia who defended their homeland and gave the most precious thing for their own homeland – their lives. We, as the entire Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense, and I personally, will do everything to honor their memory with dignity. And, of course, we will support their families in every possible way.”

Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi Mayor: “August 8, 2008, is a tragic day in Georgia’s recent history, which brought the country enormous human losses and the gravest political, economic, and social consequences. We lost many warrior soldiers and police officers in this war. The peaceful population died. We lost territories. We received the gravest consequences. Tens of thousands of people became displaced in their own homeland. This war showed us what kind of government should not exist, this war showed us only a concerned international community […]”

