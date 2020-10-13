Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-September 2020 (Express Data)

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first 9 months of 2020 decreased by 14.9% compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 8.12 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office, Geostat, on October 13.

Exports from Georgia decreased by 12.1% year-on-year to USD 2.4 billion, and imports were down by 15.9% y/y to USD 5.71 billion in January-September, with the trade deficit standing at USD 3.31 billion.

