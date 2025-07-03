Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 4.0% in June 2025

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in June was 4.0%, according to the National Statistics Office (Geostat). Consumer prices decreased by 0.01% compared to the previous month.

Geostat reported that the annual inflation rate was primarily influenced by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (10.1% increase); health ( 9.4% increase); miscellaneous goods and services (6.7% increase); and transport (5.3% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following categories: Food and non-alcoholic beverages (down 0.4%), clothing and footwear (down 1.4%), transportation (down 0.6%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 2.2%).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, the prices increased for the following subgroups: vegetables (26.3%), oils and fats (20.6%), coffee, tea and cocoa (15.4%), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (10.3%), bread and cereals (9.6%), sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (8.7%), fish (7.9%). Additionally, prices rose for milk, cheese and eggs (7.1%), meat (3.6%), fruit and grapes (2.7%).

