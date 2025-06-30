Photo: Mufid Majnun via Unsplash
Georgia’s GDP Up by 7.5% in May 2025

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by an estimated 7.5% in May 2025 compared to the same month last year, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported on June 30.

Key contributors included the information and communication sector, manufacturing, trade, transportation, storage, and construction, while the energy sector saw a decline.

The average GDP growth for January–May stood at 8.8%.

Source: Geostat

