Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 4.3% in July 2025

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in July was 4.3%, according to the National Statistics Office (Geostat). Consumer prices decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous month.

Geostat reported that the annual inflation rate was primarily influenced by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (10.4% increase); health (9.5% increase); and transport (3.8% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following categories: Clothing and footwear (down 4.1%); food and non-alcoholic beverages (down 0.4%); and transport (up 1.8%).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, the prices increased for the following subgroups: vegetables (25.5%), oils and fats (17%), coffee, tea and cocoa (13.6%), fish (9.9%), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (9.4%), bread and cereals (8.7%), sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (7.7%), meat (4.5%).

This post is also available in: ქართული