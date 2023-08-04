Fact Checker: Where are Georgia’s Rescue Helicopters?

On August 4, Georgia’s Reforms Associates’ media project “Fact Checker” published an inquiry related to the controversial issue of rescue helicopters, which have become a recurrent issue in the aftermath of each natural disaster, including in the aftermath of the landslide at Shovi Resort in Racha. The inquiry was prompted by PM Irakli Garibashvili’s remarks during the conversation with journalists in Racha earlier today. Asked about the situation with the rescue helicopters and reminded of his statement last year, that the government intends to purchase them, PM accused journalists of “fulfilling the order of spreading lies 24/7”.

GRASS points out that following a tragic helicopter crash in Gudauri on August 29, last year Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced the government’s intention to divest the “Super Puma” helicopter and allocate the proceeds toward procuring three new helicopters for diverse operations. However, despite these articulated intentions, the Border Police has no new helicopters.

The Fact Checker notes that for emergency situations, the Rescue Service is reliant on Border Police helicopters since it does not possess its own and that despite the prompt arrival of Border Police helicopters in Racha approximately three hours after the incident, the rescue efforts were forced to cease once night fell due to the absence of helicopters equipped for nighttime operations in Georgia.

Meanwhile, in spite of declared intention expressed by various government officials to modernize and acquire new helicopters, the actual progress has been sluggish. A procurement announcement from the Interior Ministry on November 25 underscored the challenges arising from outdated helicopters and logistical difficulties in their repair schedules. As indicated in the tender documents “Airbus Helicopters S.A.S” has shown interest in procuring its aircraft through privatization, with a valuation of €5,500,000. The aggregated cost for the trio of helicopters stands at €26,500,000. The procurement process will unfold in phases, with the delivery timeline spanning 17, 19, and 20 months for the first, second, and third helicopters respectively.

The Public Defender also highlighted the lack of essential technical equipment for effective crisis management, underscoring the direct impact of these shortcomings on the preservation of human life and well-being.

