Politicians, International Partners Comment on August War Anniversary

August 7, 2025, marks the 17th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Georgia. The war, which lasted approximately five days, claimed the lives of more than 200 Georgian soldiers and over 300 civilians, and displaced thousands. Seventeen years on, the trauma of the conflict continues to resonate deeply across Georgian society.

In the aftermath of the war, Russia formally recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states and significantly expanded its military presence in both territories. August remains a tragic chapter in Georgia’s modern history. The Russian occupation of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) persists to this day. Grave human rights violations against the small remaining ethnic Georgian population are widespread, as are the illegal processes of “borderization,” along with frequent abductions and killings.

While many in Georgia and the West mark the war anniversary on August 7, Georgian Dream leaders, who have increasingly blamed the previous government for the conflict, typically commemorate the event on August 8.

Civil.ge compiled statements from local politicians and international partners on the August war anniversary.

Remarks by Opposition Politicians

Tina Bokuchava, Chair of United National Movement: “Seventeen years after the 2008 war, Georgia has a de facto government that blames the war on its own country, that punishes the then Commander-in-Chief, President Saakashvili, for refusing to surrender the Georgian state to the enemy; a government that asks us to apologize and dares to insult Georgia’s national hero, the symbol of an unbowed Georgia, Giorgi Antsukhelidze. […] Yes, Antsukhelidze is a hero. He is immortal. And just as he did not kneel, Georgia will never kneel before internal or external enemies. Glory to the heroes, glory to Georgia, and may God protect Georgia.”

Giorgi Gakharia, former prime minister, leader of the Gakharia for Georgia party: “ 17 years ago, Russia, first time since the end of the Cold War, launched a direct military invasion against Georgia, killing civilians, displacing thousands and occupying Georgian territories in brutal violation of international law. But the threat doesn’t end at the occupation line. To stay in power, the Georgian Dream party has allied with the occupant power blaming Georgia for the invasion, vindicating Russia’s aggression and occupation and eroding the non-recognition policy. We continue our fight for Georgia’s freedom, peaceful reintegration and European future. Grateful to all international partners who uphold Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

Levan Khabeishvili, United National Movement: “Seventeen years have passed since brave young men confronted the enemies of our country, the Russians, and prevented the full occupation of Georgia. It is a tragic reality that, seventeen years later, Bidzina Ivanishvili’s regime, together with Putin, has managed to bring the entire country under Russian occupation. On the seventeenth anniversary, we clearly saw how the regime prosecutes heroes and claims it was all just for show and PR. Tsulukiani’s ‘Commission of Betrayal’ will be remembered not for honoring the service of our heroes, but for prosecuting generals.”

International Reactions

U.S. Embassy Tbilisi: “Today marks 17 years since Russia’s invasion of Georgia, a day to remember the victims of war, those who were displaced, and those who lost their lives fighting. We see how deeply Georgians continue to honor the memory of their heroism. We stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and reaffirm our unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

German Embassy: “On August 7, 2008, the armed conflict between the Russian Federation and Georgia began. Today, we remember the victims of violence and war, as well as those who were forced to flee and became internally displaced persons. The Federal Republic of Germany supports Georgia’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. The unilateral recognition of the breakaway Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia by the Russian Federation and other states is unacceptable. Germany calls on Russia to fully comply with its obligations under the agreements of August 12 and September 8, 2008.”

Lithuanian Embassy in Georgia: “17 years ago Russia invaded Georgia. Lithuania along with partners remembers and pays tribute to those who fought against Russia’s aggression and died in August 2008. Our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.”

Latvian MFA: “OTD Latvia remembers the victims of Russia’s aggression against Georgia 17 years ago. We condemn the unlawful invasion and stand firmly for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right of its people to choose their own future.”

MFA Bulgaria: “17 years since the Russian invasion of Georgia, Bulgaria continues to firmly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders. We also stand unwavering with the Georgian people in the just pursuit of their European future.”

Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Estonian Parliament: “17 years ago today, Russia launched a war against Georgia, which ended with the occupation of one-fifth of its territory and the halting of NATO expansion. This was yet another stage in Russia’s imperial wars that began in the early 1990s, which ended successfully for the Kremlin and laid the groundwork for the attack on Ukraine.”

Gareth Ward, British Ambassador to Georgia: “Today marks 17 years since the start of the 2008 Russia-Georgia war. We remember those who lost their lives in the conflict, as well as all the internally displaced persons who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian aggression. The United Kingdom once again calls on Russia to respect the ceasefire agreement of August 2008. Our support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unwavering.”

Sheraz Gasri, Ambassador of France to Georgia: “Remembering the victims of Russia’s 2008 war of aggression against Georgia, reiterating France call on Russia to respect Georgia’s sovereignty & territorial integrity and implement its commitments under EU mediated 6 points agreement.”

Anne Toft Sørensen, Ambassador of Denmark to Georgia: “Today, we stand with Georgia in honoring the brave individuals who gave their lives defending their homeland during Russia’s 2008 invasion. I reaffirm Denmark’s steadfast support for Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

European Union: “On 7 August, we mark 17 years since the start of the 2008 war between Russia and Georgia. The European Union remains unwavering in its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Georgia. The EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM Georgia) plays a crucial role in stabilising the security situation as the only international mission on the ground. We reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s ongoing military presence in the occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in violation of international law as well as Russia’s obligations under the six-point agreement of 12 August 2008. Conflict-affected populations continue to suffer from human rights violations. Restrictions on freedom of movement must be lifted, and it is imperative to investigate human rights abuses, ensuring justice for all victims. The challenges for internally displaced persons and refugees persist and we stress their right to choose a durable solution, incl. a voluntary, safe, and dignified return.”

Joe Wilson, co-chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission: “17 years on, Russia still illegally occupies Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Georgians will never surrender their sovereignty and territorial integrity—not to Russia and not to the Communist Chinese Georgian Dream puppet regime.”

Ukrainian MFA: “17 years ago, the Russian Federation grossly violated the norms of international law by committing an act of armed aggression against the sovereign state of Georgia. Because of this aggression, about 20% of the territory of Georgia came under the illegal control of Russian occupation forces. More than 200 thousand Georgian citizens were forced to leave their homes, becoming internally displaced persons in their own country […] Ukraine unwaveringly supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, strongly condemns the Kremlin’s aggressive policy and does not recognize the so-called “independence” of occupied Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia.

Polish Embassy in Tbilisi: “17 years ago Russia attacked Georgia. On the anniversary of the aggression, we stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and condemn the Russian annexation of the separatist regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali.”

Meline Arakelian, Ambassador of Kingdom of the Netherlands to Georgia: “Thinking of the victims of Russia’s invasion of Georgia, today 17 years ago. The Netherlands has continuously reaffirmed its support to Georgia’s sovereignty & territorial integrity, also through our contribution to EUMM Georgia.”

Swedish MFA: ” Today marks 17 years since Russia started its war against Georgia in 2008. Russia still maintains a military presence in the occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, in clear violation of both international law and the ceasefire agreement that called for the withdrawal of Russian forces to pre-war positions. Sweden maintains its unwavering support for Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Norway MFA: “In August 2008, Russian troops invaded Georgia. 17 years on, the occupation persists. In Georgia as in Ukraine, we once again call on Russia to end its blatant violation of international law and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours.”

Margus Tsahkna, Estonian FM: “17 years ago today, by launching a war against Georgia, Russia clearly demonstrated its aggressiveness & its desire to cling to an imperial past. Today, Estonia reaffirms its full support for Georgia’s sovereignty & territorial integrity. We will neither forget nor ever recognize the ongoing occupation of its territory.”

This news may be updated…