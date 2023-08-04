President Addresses the Nation on the Shovi Landslide Tragedy

President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the Georgian nation today from the Orbeliani Palace. She expressed her deep sorrow at the tragedy at Racha’s resort of Shovi, offered her condolences to the families of the victims and said she was praying for the rescue of the rest of those still unaccounted for.

She said it was a tragedy for the whole of Georgia. She also said: “We know how to stand together in the face of such tragedies, it’s important that we stand together and help people in need.”

Zurabishvili paid tribute to all the rescuers and ordinary citizens who are currently at the scene of the tragedy, doing all they can to save people.

She stressed that her administration and she personally declare their solidarity with the local government and all state structures and express their readiness to be involved in any way possible to help overcome the tragedy. She thanked the rescuers, stressing the difficulty and importance of their work.

President also thanked all the international partners who expressed their solidarity with Georgian society and said she is ready to engage with them should international assistance be needed to deal with the aftermath of the natural disaster.

7 August is declared a day of national mourning for the victims of the Shovi landslide tragedy.

