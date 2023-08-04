International Community Sends Its Condolences to Shovi Landslide Victims

International partners of Georgia have been expressing their solidarity and extended condolences to the victims of the Shovi landslide. Civil.ge has compiled the comprehensive list of these messages.

EU delegation to Georgia: “The EU Delegation to Georgia expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives due to the devastating landslide in Shovi. The Delegation is closely following the ongoing rescue and evacuation operations conducted by the relevant authorities, medics and individuals, and hopes that all those who remain missing or stranded in the disaster area will be able to safely return home”.

UNDP in Georgia: “Saddened by tragic events in the Racha region after the recent landslide. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives. Hoping for the swift and safe rescue of everyone still in the disaster zone”.

UN Georgia: “The United Nations in Georgia expresses profound sorrow over the lives lost due to the tragic landslide in Shovi, Racha on August 3rd. The UN extends its sincere condolences to the people and Government of Georgia, especially those who have lost family members in this disaster. Our hearts go out to those who are still unaccounted for, the injured, and the survivors. We recognize the heightened susceptibility of certain groups, including women and children, to the impacts of such disasters”.

Apostolic Nunciature in Georgia: “The Apostolic Nuncio and Dean of the diplomatic corps acredited to Georgia express its sorrow and condolences for the deaths caused by the devastating landslide in the Shovi Region. We raise our prayers for the bereaved, injured and for the ongoing rescue of the 35 missing”.

US Embassy in Georgia: “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in Shovi and pray for those who are missing to be found soon. At this difficult time, the dedication of the first responders and the Georgian people’s unity and heartfelt support in the face of this tragedy is inspiring”.

Embassy of Turkey in Georgia: “It was with great sadness that we learned of the lives lost in the Shovi landslide. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our hearts are with you, Georgia!”

Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia: “The Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia extends its condolences to the people of Georgia and expresses its sincere sorrow over the tragic deaths of people as a result of a landslide in the Shovi Resort, in the Racha mountain region. We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased. We bow our heads in mourning”.

Embassy of Austria in Georgia: “The Austrian Embassy Tbilisi extends its profound condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives as a result of the landslide in Shovi. The Austrian Embassy is continually tracking the ongoing rescue and evacuation activities and expresses its sincere wish that each and every person who is still missing or remains stranded in the catastrophe area safely returns home”.

Embassy of France in Georgia: “The Embassy of France in Georgia expresses its deep sorrow to the families of the victims of the devastating landslide in Shovi. Our thoughts are with all those who are lost or stranded in the disaster area and we hope that they will return to their families unharmed. We extend our support to all the professionals and individuals involved in the rescue efforts”.

Embassy of I.R. Iran in Georgia: “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Georgia expresses its deep sorrow over the devastating landslide that occurred in Shovi on August 3, 2023. We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased, the government and the people of Georgia”.

Embassy of Sweden in Georgia: “Sweden stands in solidarity with Georgia in this hour of grief, and express our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy in Shovi, Racha. We follow rescue and evacuation operations and hope that those missing and stranded in a disaster area safely return home”.

Finland in South Caucasus: “We join in sending condolences for the victims and their families as well as solidarity for rescue efforts”.

German Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer: “On behalf of Germany, I express my condolences on the lives lost in the mudslide at Shovi, Racha Province in Georgia. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, the injured as well as all involved in the ongoing rescue operation”.

Israeli Ambassador to Georgia, Hadas Meitzad: “With heavy hearts, we are closely following the devastating natural disaster in Racha, our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones and those who went through this traumatic event. Outmost respect to the brave rescue teams”.

Danish Ambassador to Georgia, Anne Toft Sørensen: “On behalf of the Danish embassy in Georgia let me express our deepest condolences in the midst of this terrible tragedy. Hope sincerely that all who are still missing will be found soon and being safe”.

Foreign Ministry of Estonia: “We mourn those lost in the devastating landslide in Shovi region and hope for the safe return of the missing. Our hearts go out to the people of Georgia during this time of tragedy”.

Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan: “We express heartfelt condolences to the families, who lost their loved ones in a massive landslide in Shovi, Racha, Georgia. We hope the dozens of people who are still missing will be found safe and sound. We stand with the Government and the people of Georgia”.

According to the Ministry, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili. The minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, Georgia’s government and people, and wished a swift recovery for the injured. Expressing optimism for the finding of missing individuals, Minister Bayramov affirmed Azerbaijan’s continuous support and willingness to aid in rescue operations and disaster recovery. Minister Ilia Darchiashvili expressed gratitude for the demonstrated solidarity and support.

Foreign Ministry of Lithuania: “We extend our heartfelt condolences for those killed in the landslide that hit Georgia’s Shovi resort. We wish a speedy recovery for the injured ones and hope for the success of rescue efforts”.

Foreign Ministry of Latvia: “Deep condolences to the families of those perished and missing in the tragic landslide in Shovi region. We are in our thoughts with the people of Georgia and hope for safe rescue of missing people”.

Foreign Ministry of Slovakia: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who tragically died following the devastating landslide in Shovi region. Our thoughts are w/ the people of Georgia and we hope for successful rescue efforts”.

Foreign Ministry of United Arab Emirates: “The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Georgia over the victims of a landslide in the Racha region, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, and causing significant damage. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Georgia, as well as to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured”.

The President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan: “My sincere condolences to the people of brotherly Georgia, families and friends of those killed by a landslide in Shovi resort area. Wishing speedy recovery to all affected”.

The President of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan and the Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan also sent their condolences to the families of the victims of the landslide.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “We deeply sympathize with the Georgian society for the natural disaster that claimed the lives of people. We extend our condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of the landslide in the Racha mountain region”.

