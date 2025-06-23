Foreign Trade Up 13.3% in January-May 2025

Georgia’s external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) reached USD 9.79 billion in January-May 2025, marking a 13.3% increase compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported.

Exports totalled USD 2.59 billion, up by 14.6% year-on-year, while imports stood at USD 7.19 billion, marking a 12.8% increase. The resulting trade deficit was USD 4.6 billion, accounting for 47% of the total trade turnover during the reporting period.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the three main destinations for exports were Kyrgyzstan (USD 567.4 million), Kazakhstan (USD 330.6 million), and Azerbaijan (USD 282.3 million). The top ten export partners accounted for 80.4% of the total value of exports.

In terms of imports, the United States topped the list with USD 1.095 billion, followed by Turkey (USD 1.075 billion) and Russia (USD 808.6 million). Collectively, the top ten import partners accounted for 72.2% of total imports.

Source: Geostat

In the reported period, motor cars remained Georgia’s leading export commodity, totaling USD 974.7 million (37.6%). Precious metal ores and concentrates followed with USD 136.5 million (5.3%), while spirituous beverages ranked third with USD 98.4 million (3.8%).

Motor cars topped the list of imported goods as well, amounting to USD 1.298 billion and accounting for 18% of the total. Petroleum and petroleum oils followed with USD 494.6 million (6.9%), while imports of paintings, drawings, and pastels were third, with USD 481.2 million (6.7%).

Also Read: