Landslide in Racha: Live Blog

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

Friday, August 4

19:45 — Georgian Defense Forces Arrive in Shovi

The Defense Forces of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia are in the disaster area in the municipality of Oni. The military will be involved in search and rescue operations with special equipment.

17:58 — Helicopters to take families of the missing to view disaster site

Temur Mghebrishvili, the head of the emergency management service at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, conferred with relatives of the victims in the Shovi disaster area. Mghebrishvili noted that helicopters will transport the families of the missing to the epicenter of the disaster to see how difficult the situation is there.

16:30 — Azerbaijan is prepared to aid in rescue operations

According to the Ministry of Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili. Minister Bayramov affirmed Azerbaijan’s continuous support and willingness to aid in rescue operations and disaster recovery.

16:21 — 25 officially considered as missing

In accordance with statements from the Minister of Health, Zurab Azarashvili, a search is currently underway for 25 individuals within the Shovi disaster area. Azarashvili assured journalists that the health of citizens evacuated from the disaster zone is not at risk.

15:50 — Another 4 found dead

According to MIA, 4 more people have been found dead, bringing the total number of dead to 11.

15:00 — President’s briefing

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili expressed her deep sorrow at the tragedy at Racha’s resort of Shovi, offered her condolences to the families of the victims and said she was praying for the rescue of the rest of those still unaccounted for.

14:20 — 7 Dead, Approx. 210 Rescued, 31 Lost

While speaking to journalists, the Prime Minister of Georgia verified that rescuers had located the seventh deceased individual. The MIA authenticated this information to Civil.ge Prime Minister Garibashvili also mentioned that rescue efforts will persist actively in the region during the weekend and declared Monday, August 7, as the official Day of Mourning. Additionally, he declared that Georgia’s army and Defense Forces would be engaged in this process alongside the rescuers.

13:07 — Red Cross hotline

The Georgia Red Cross Society has released its dedicated hotline number and called upon the public to share any information regarding missing individuals in Shovi. Those with relevant details are encouraged to contact the society at the hotline: 032 2 501 105.

“Disaster Management, First Aid, Restoring Family Links and Psychosocial Support teams of the Georgian Red Cross Amrbolauri branch have been mobilized to the scene of the accident,” – stated in their statement.

12:50 — Speaker of the Parliament and majority MPs arrive in Racha

Shalva Papuashvili arrived in the disaster-affected Racha region. Currently, the Speaker of the Parliament is participating in the emergency staff meeting focused on resolving the Shovi disaster, joined by members of the parliamentary majority.

12:17 — PM arrives in Racha

Georgia’s Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, has reached the disaster-stricken area of Racha. In the Oni municipality’s town hall, the Prime Minister conducted a meeting at the emergency headquarters tasked with managing the Shovi disaster.

12:10 — 6 Dead, 140 rescued

The latest official report from the MIA states that six people have been found dead, and 140 others have been moved to a safe area. In the disaster-affected area, firefighters and rescuers continue their ongoing rescue operations. Relevant units from the Ministry of Internal Affairs are on-site, using specialized equipment and a team of canine experts to assist in the efforts.

10:04 — Disaster response and road cleaning efforts resumed

According to the Roads Department of Georgia, disaster recovery and road cleaning efforts have intensified since this morning, with all required equipment mobilized on-site. Currently, 21 units of equipment are operational, with additional units set to be gradually deployed throughout the day.

10:02 — 35 people not reachable

Georgia’s Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure, Irakli Karseladze, reported that as of 10:02 AM, 35 individuals in Shovi cannot be reached. He shared this updated information with the media.

08:30 — PM leaves for Shovi

Georgia’s Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, departed for the disaster-stricken area of Racha. The Prime Minister’s press office confirmed this information to 1TV.ge.

06:00 — 2 Border Police helicopters arrive in Shovi

According to MIA, starting at 6:00 AM today, two Border Police helicopters joined the rescue operation again. Personnel from the Imereti, Racha-Lechkhumi, and Kvemo Svaneti police departments, along with patrol police units, are also active at the accident site.

Thursday, August 3

23:50 — Hotline activated

The MIA has announced that an emergency meeting held at Oni municipality’s town hall resulted in the establishment of a 24-hour hotline. The public is urged to reach out with any information regarding missing persons by contacting the provided number: 598 913 089.

23:03 — “Sunset Shovi” visitors are safe

According to the hotel “Sunset Shovi”, all of their visitors and staff members are safe and moved to a safe area.

22:03 — 2 found dead

During the ongoing rescue operation in Oni Township, the Ministry of the Interior’s Disaster Management Service found two people dead.

20:09 — 70 Rescued

Amid the ongoing rescue operation in the Oni municipality, MIA personnel have successfully relocated around 70 citizens from the disaster-stricken area to a secure zone.

19:03 — Evacuation began

According to the mayor of Oni, Sergo Khidesheli, the evacuation of citizens from Shovi has begun.

16:50 — 2 helicopters left for Shovi

Emergency management service rescuers, accompanied by representatives of other police units, departed for the accident site using two helicopters from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ border police.

16:00 — Shovi landslide occurred

A landslide has occurred in Shovi, Oni Municipality in the Racha region of Georgia, near the hotel “Sunset Shovi”.

