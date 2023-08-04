Annual Geological Bulletin Warned of the “High Risk”of Shovi Mudslides in 2021

The 2021 “Geological Bulletin” produced annually by the Legal Entity of Public Law (LEPL) National Environmental Agency, warned that “the mudslide poses a danger to the central highway and the infrastructure of the Shovi resort.” The report, obtained by the environmental organization Green Alternative, noted that the passage of mudflows occurs on average once every 2-3 years. The report identifies the hazard potential as “high”.

The report recommended the periodic cleaning of the Dghviora riverbed and strengthening of its banks, along with the continuous monitoring of geodynamic processes in the valley.

The comprehensive annual document describes the results of the development of natural geological processes in the regions of Georgia and produces the forecast for the coming year.

In the wake of the deadly landslide at the Shovi resort in Racha on August 3, which claimed many lives and whose toll continues to rise, experts and the public have questioned whether the authorities provided an early warning system and took adequate measures to prevent or minimize casualties.

The non-governmental environmental organization Green Alternative, which tracks the environmental situation in Georgia, periodically publishes public information/documents of public interest obtained from various public institutions and that public institutions should be proactively publishing.

Nino Gujaraidze, the Executive Director of the organization, notes that the crucial Geological Bulletin report National Environment Agency, is not published on the Agency’s website. According to GrAlternative, the Agency did not release the report based on the access to public information law, and the CSO is now seeking the enforcement of the right to obtain the report through court.

