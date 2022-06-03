Annual Inflation at 13.3% in May

Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 13.3% in May, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 1.1%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (22% increase); transport (20% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (16.1%).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (6.2% increase); alcoholic beverages, and tobacco (1.3% increase); and restaurants and hotels (1.5%).

