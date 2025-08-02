TASS: India continues to purchase Russian oil despite Trump’s statements

The Indian government has not instructed the country’s oil refineries to stop purchasing Russian oil or to look for other suppliers, TASS reports citing a government source, commenting on Donald Trump’s statements that India is allegedly refusing to import oil from Russia. Trump himself later admitted that he “does not know if this is true or not.” According to the news agency, Russia’s share of India’s oil imports consistently exceeds 30%, and energy cooperation between the countries remains at a high level (TASS).

Intended effect:

The article highlights the strength of energy ties between India and Russia and undermines U.S. attempts to portray New Delhi as distancing itself from Moscow. This helps reinforce India’s image as a reliable and independent partner in the eyes of the Russian audience.

Gazeta.ru: Russia to ensure uninterrupted grain supplies to Armenia via Verkhny Lars

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said that, at Armenia’s request, Russian authorities had been instructed to take additional measures to ensure the passage of trucks carrying grain through the Verkhny Lars checkpoint. According to Gazeta.ru, traffic through the pass had previously been hampered by mudslides in Kabardino-Balkaria and poor weather conditions. Overchuk stressed that Russia is making efforts to minimize delays. Meanwhile, Russian Agriculture Minister Oxana Lut announced an expansion of Russian grain exports, which are already supplied to 108 countries worldwide (Gazeta.ru).

Intended effect:

The article highlights Russia’s readiness to quickly support its allies, including Armenia, despite natural obstacles. This strengthens Moscow’s image as a reliable partner in the region and emphasizes its role in global food security.

EADaily: Russia increases gas supplies to Romania and Moldova via TurkStream

In July, Russian gas supplies via the European branch of TurkStream gas pipeline rose to 50.5 million cubic meters per day, the highest level since February. EADaily reports citing data from the ENTSOG platform that the additional gas volumes are mainly going to Romania and Moldova: transit to other Balkan countries has decreased, while injections into Romanian storage facilities have increased by about a third. Meanwhile, despite Bucharest’s statements about banning Russian gas, supplies continue through traders, including Hungarian companies (EADaily).

Intended effect:

The article highlights the hypocrisy of anti-Russian rhetoric in Eastern Europe and points to the region’s continued dependence on Russian gas. This should bolster the domestic audience’s confidence in the stability of Gazprom’s exports and dispel the notion of Russia’s isolation.