Head of Roscosmos awaits NASA chief in Moscow to continue cooperation

Dmitry Bakanov, head of Roscosmos, said during a visit to the U.S. that he is expecting U.S. Transportation Secretary and Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy to visit Moscow in November or December. According to TASS, the visit is to take place amid the launch of the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft from Baikonur. Bakanov stressed that he is discussing exclusively technical cooperation with the U.S. and expressed satisfaction that even in a difficult political situation, dialogue between the space agencies is continuing (TASS).

Intended effect:

The material demonstrates the preservation of channels of interaction with the U.S. in the technical sphere amid general tensions, emphasizing Russia’s pragmatism and equality. This can be used to shape the image of Roscosmos as an independent and respected partner even for the new Trump administration.

Putin approves new duties, digital regulation, VPN control measures

Vladimir Putin signed a major package of laws that includes sharp increases in state fees, such as up to 6,000 rubles for new-style driver’s licenses and up to 4,500 rubles for vehicle registration. The package also includes new fees for diagnostic cards and registering migrants. According to TASS, fines of up to 500,000 rubles have been introduced for searching for extremist material using VPNs and advertising such services. The Bank of Russia will supervise installment payment services, and the limit on anonymous purchases through them has been increased to 50,000 rubles. Investigators can now block money transactions for 10 days. The laws also cover the regulation of marketplaces, credit holidays for SMEs, the collection of data on migrant children, the expansion of grounds for deprivation of citizenship, and include tax breaks for drone manufacturers and regulation of the digital ruble (TASS).

Intended effect:

The package gives the impression of tight administrative control and digital order, promoting the image of the state as technologically advanced and capable of responding quickly to challenges. It may also reinforce the perception of the authorities as “watching over justice,” especially amid geopolitical isolation.

Russia prepares agreement with EAEU on single film market, protection of viewers’ rights

Russia plans to conclude an agreement with the EAEU states on cooperation in the production and screening of films and videos. According to TASS, the document provides for the formation of a single market for film services between Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. Among the key objectives of the agreement are supporting mutually beneficial cooperation and creating mechanisms to prevent violations of the rights of consumers and market participants by service providers. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has already signed a decree to hold negotiations (TASS).

Intended effect:

The article emphasizes Russia’s ambition to establish a cultural and information space within the EAEU, contrasting it with Western influence. This could also serve as a tool to strengthen “soft power” and control over content broadcast in allied countries.

RIA: Trump threatens Russia with sanctions to put pressure on India and China

Russian journalist and analyst Olga Samofalova writes in her article on RIA Novosti that Donald Trump has unexpectedly reduced Russia’s deadline from 50 to 10-12 days, demanding an agreement with Kyiv under threat of secondary sanctions on oil exports. However, according to the author, the target of such actions may not be Russia at all, but the main consumers of Russian oil — India and China, which the U.S. is trying to force into trade concessions. The threat of imposing protective tariffs on all supplies from Russia will affect up to 90% of its oil exports and threatens a global energy crisis, as a sharp reduction in supplies will cause shortages and price hikes, Samofalova said. According to her, in any scenario, the U.S. itself will suffer, from rising inflation and voter discontent to a collapse in exports. The author suggests that Trump is bluffing to strengthen his negotiating position in Asia (ria.ru).

Intended effect:

The article downplays the anti-Russian motives behind Trump’s actions, emphasizing his economic pragmatism and geopolitical calculations against China and India. This may be aimed at convincing the audience that even harsh threats from the U.S. are not an ideological struggle with Russia, but rather a means of putting pressure on Washington’s competitors.