Non-stop protests have been taking place across Georgia for 201 days since Georgian Dream announced it was halting the EU integration process. Since then, protesters have blocked Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue, where the parliament building is located, every day, while daily gatherings have also taken place in other major Georgian cities. Georgian Dream authorities, whose legitimacy is disputed after the contested October 26, 2024, parliamentary elections, have responded to the protests with force and repression.

The one-party parliament has introduced a series of repressive laws to crack down on dissent, independent media, and civil society. Dozens have been arrested and remain in jail on criminal charges, including protesters, opposition leaders, and journalist Mzia Amaglobeli. Key demands include the release of political prisoners, the resignation of the GD government, and the scheduling of new elections.

For earlier developments, refer to our previous:

Tuesday, June 17

21:00 – Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue Again Blocked to Traffic

Protesters again gathered at the parliament on Day 202 of non-stop protests for an evening rally, blocking Tbilisi’s main avenue to traffic.

16:00 – Formula TV Journalist Fined

Opposition-leaning Formula TV journalist Anamaria Gelitashvili has been fined 5,000 GEL for blocking the road on Rustaveli Avenue while allegedly performing her professional duties.

15:00 – IPI Calls on EU to Act Against GD’s Pressure on Independent Media

International Press Institute, along with several media organizations, has called on the EU to exert pressure on the Georgian Dream government “to end the suppression of independent journalism and to uphold democratic principles and media freedom.” The organization cited the recent adoption of repressive laws, including the FARA, the Law on Grants, and amendments to the Law on Broadcasting, arguing that “Independent media in Georgia may only have months left before they are forced to close, depriving the public of independent news.”

The group also assessed the recent complaints filed by authorities against opposition-leaning broadcasters Formula TV and TV Pirveli with the Georgian National Communications Commission (GNCC), as an attempt “to impose strict censorship and silence independent media.”

“This dismantling of media freedom, democratic freedoms, and journalists’ rights in Georgia, amid rising authoritarianism and a shift in Georgia’s geopolitical direction, has wider implications for democracy in the region,” the statement read. “We call on the Georgian Dream ruling party to end its assault on the media, repeal repressive legislation, and immediately release Mzia Amaglobeli.”

14:05 – Two Opposition Figures Summoned Again by GD Commission

Mamuka Khazaradze, Lelo party leader, has been summoned once again by the GD parliamentary commission investigating alleged crimes committed under the previous UNM government. This time, Khazaradze is being called in for questioning over what the commission describes as the “actions detrimental to Georgia’s foreign policy objectives during 2012-2025.” Khazaradze and fellow Lelo leader Badri Japaridze were first summoned on March 25 in connection with alleged business racketeering. Neither appeared before the commission.

Giorgi Gakharia, former prime minister and current leader of the opposition For Georgia party, has also been summoned by the commission for a second time.