Two American Soldiers Injured During Agile Spirit Exercise in Georgia

Two American service members were injured during the multinational military exercise Agile Spirit 2025, currently underway in Georgia, the Ministry of Defense confirmed to Civil.ge on August 1.

“In the Norio training area, during the drills, two military servicemen were injured when their vehicle overturned,” the ministry said, adding that their condition is “satisfactory” and they are undergoing preventive examinations.

Agile Spirit 2025, hosted by Georgia, officially began in Turkey on July 21 and opened in Georgia on July 25. The exercise will continue through August 8.

This marks the 12th iteration of Agile Spirit hosted in Georgia. More than 2,000 troops from 14 nations -including Georgia, the U.S., Turkey, Germany, and Ukraine – are participating. Over 800 U.S. service members are involved in this year’s drills.

The 2025 exercise comes as U.S.-Georgia relations continue to deteriorate. In July 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense indefinitely postponed the Noble Partner exercises – held in Georgia since 2016 – citing a broader review of bilateral ties. The Pentagon later said the decision followed false accusations by Georgian officials alleging that the U.S. was attempting to stir up tensions in the region.

The U.S. suspended the Strategic Partnership with Georgia in November 2024, amid the ruling Georgian Dream’s decision to postpone unilaterally EU accession efforts until 2028.

