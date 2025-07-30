TASS: Ukrainian Armed Forces conceal captivity to save on payments

The command of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is allegedly changing the status of captured soldiers to “missing in action” after Russian media published video evidence of their captivity, TASS reports citing Russian security forces. According to the news agency’s source, these actions are motivated by a desire to reduce the number and size of payments to families. According to TASS, relatives of Ukrainian military personnel are also complaining about similar cases on social media (TASS).

Intended effect:

The material undermines trust in the Ukrainian command, portraying it as indifferent to the fate of its soldiers. This aims to demoralize society and reinforce the perception that the Russian side is more “humane.”

Zakharova: The West threatens to recognize Palestine, disregarding human rights

Speaking on Sputnik radio, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized the West for trying to use the possible recognition of Palestine as a tool to pressure Israel. According to her, this demonstrates disregard for human rights and international law. Zakharova commented on a statement by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office saying that London may recognize Palestine in September if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza (TASS).

Intended effect:

The material aims to discredit Western foreign policy, presenting it as hypocritical and cynical. It emphasizes that human rights are merely a tool of political bargaining for the West, rather than a real value.

Kiselyov called on Baku to release Sputnik journalists, not to worsen relations with Moscow

In his comments to RIA Novosti, Dmitry Kiselyov, head of the Russia Today media group, demanded that the Azerbaijani authorities immediately release the arrested Sputnik Azerbaijan journalists, Igor Kartavykh and Evgeny Belousov. He stated that the charges against them are unfounded and that their arrest, without any objective complaints about their work, is leading to a deterioration in Russian-Azerbaijani relations. According to Kiselyov, the editorial office acted within the framework of an agreed, albeit temporary, scheme, but Baku did not fulfill its obligations (ria.ru).

Intended effect:

The article puts pressure on Azerbaijan by emphasizing the political nature of the arrest of the Russian journalists. This is an attempt to portray Moscow as a party seeking constructive dialogue and to shift responsibility for the deterioration of relations to Baku.

50 years of the Helsinki Act: from a symbol of détente to a reset

In an article on RIA Novosti dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), Alexander Yakovenko, former rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, writes that this document became a symbol of hope for the creation of a space of peace in Europe — from Lisbon to Vladivostok. However, the article notes, the potential of the Helsinki process was not realized: instead of equal cooperation, the West chose a strategy of unilateral domination and containment of Russia. According to him, the OSCE did not become a full-fledged institution of collective security, and the achievements of the era of détente were rolled back. As a result, the article argues, the continent has returned to confrontation and proxy wars, and Europe has fallen into the trap of Atlanticism and Russophobia (ria.ru).

Intended effect:

The article justifies Russia’s foreign policy isolation as a response to the West’s betrayal of the ideals of détente. It promotes the idea that only a Eurasian vector can ensure genuine security.

Russian State Duma MP concerned over anti-Soviet words in Taliban anthem

Speaking on the program Govorit Moskva, Russian State Duma MP Alexey Chepa expressed concern about the content of the unofficial anthem of the Taliban (an organization recognized as terrorist in a number of countries), which mentions “Russian skulls” and Afghanistan as “a grave for Russians.” This was previously reported by blogger Sergei Kolyasnikov, who published the text of the nasheed, which, according to him, was played at the opening ceremony of the movement’s embassy in Qatar. According to Gazeta.ru, some experts emphasized that such motives were more characteristic of the former, pro-Western regime, and that the current Taliban has no reason to be hostile toward Russia, which they view as a potential partner. Russia recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on July 3, 2025 (Gazeta.ru).

Intended effect:

The article balances between a call for caution in rapprochement with the Taliban and a justification for political recognition of their regime. This allows Russia to maintain its image as a pragmatic partner, ready to cooperate even in the presence of uncomfortable historical or ideological nuances.