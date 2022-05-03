Annual Inflation at 12.8% in April

Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 12.8% in April, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 1.8%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (22.4% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (21.3% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (9.4%).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in clothing and footwear (4.9% increase); transport (3.7% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.3% increase).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)