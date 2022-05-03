Grocery store shelves. Photo: Mehrad Vosoughi via Unsplash
News

Annual Inflation at 12.8% in April

03/05/2022 - 13:11
11 Less than a minute

Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 12.8% in April, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 1.8%.  

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (22.4% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (21.3% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (9.4%).  

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in clothing and footwear (4.9% increase); transport (3.7% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.3% increase).  

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
03/05/2022 - 13:11
11 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Garibashvili Wants State to Build Large HPPs

02/05/2022 - 12:07

Georgia’s GDP Up 10.6% in March 2022

29/04/2022 - 14:20

Kazakh Industry Minister Visits Tbilisi

28/04/2022 - 23:45

Poll Shows Georgian Attitudes on Economy, Democracy, COVID-19 Response

28/04/2022 - 19:57
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button