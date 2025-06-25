Georgian Population 3.9 Million in 2024, Geostat Preliminary Census Data Says

Georgia’s population stands at 3.91 million, according to preliminary results of the 2024 census, over 200,000 more than the final count of 3.71 million in the 2014 census.

The population census was conducted by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) from November 14 to December 31, 2024, covering all of Georgia except the Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali. It included Georgian citizens permanently residing in the country, as well as foreigners and stateless persons living in Georgia. Geostat does not clarify the minimum residency period required for foreigners to be counted in the data.

The fieldwork for the general population census was supposed to be completed on December 19, but it continued until December 31. At the time, Geostat said that some residents of Tbilisi were not opening their doors to their interviewers “due to various circumstances.” The extended fieldwork coincided with ongoing pro-European protests in the capital, which were met with violent nighttime dispersals by police.

Women make up 53% of the population (2.08 million), while men account for 47% (1.83 million).

Tbilisi remains the most populous area, with 1.33 million residents, accounting for 34% of Georgia’s total population.

Outside Tbilisi, the Imereti region has the largest population, with 505,500 residents, or 12.9% of the total. It is followed by Kvemo Kartli with 438,400 (11.2%) and the Adjara Autonomous Republic with 401,100 (10.2%).

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti has 309,100 residents (7.9%), followed by Kakheti with 301,400 (7.7%) and Shida Kartli with 250,600 (6.4%). Samtskhe-Javakheti accounts for 152,300 (3.9%), Guria – 100,800 (2.6%), Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 95,700 (2.4%), and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti 28,900 (0.7%).

Final results of the census will be published in June 2026.

