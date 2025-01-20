Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 8% in 2024

On January 20, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data indicating that in 2024, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 8.0% compared to 2023, totaling $23.43 billion in value.

In 2024, exports from Georgia increased by 7.8% to 6.56 billion USD, while imports rose by 8.1% to 16.87 billion USD. The negative trade balance was 10.31 billion USD in 2024 and its share in external trade turnover constituted 44 percent.

In 2024 the share of the top ten trading partners by imports in the total imports of Georgia amounted to 69.9 percent. The top partners were Turkey (USD 2.77 billion), USA (USD 2.04 billion) and Russia (USD 1.84 billion).

In 2024 the share of the top ten trading partners by exports in the total exports of Georgia amounted to 81.5 percent. The top partners were Kyrgyzstan (USD 1.28 billion), Kazakhstan (USD 860 million) and Azerbaijan (USD 720 million).

In 2024 motor cars claimed the first place in the list of top export items, equaling USD 2.43 billion with 37 percent of total exports. The exports of ferro-alloys totaled USD 320 million and their share in the total exports amounted to 4.9 percent. The exports of spirituous beverages occupied the third place standing at USD 290 million and constituting 4.4 percent of the total exports.

The top import commodities in 2024 were motor cars, whose imports equaled USD 3.46 billion (20.5 percent of the total imports). The petroleum and petroleum oils followed in the list with USD 1.30 billion (7.7 percent of imports). The Medicaments put up in measured doses were third in the top import commodity list with USD 620 million (3.7 percent of imports).

