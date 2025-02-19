On February 19, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) released preliminary data indicating that in January 2025, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 39.3% year-on-year totaling USD 2 008.1 million in value. In January, the negative trade balance was USD 1 200.4 million and its share in external trade turnover constituted 59.8 percent.

The imports rose by 45.5% to USD 1 604.2 million. The top import commodities in January were: paintings, drawings, and pastels (executed entirely by hand), whose imports equaled USD 481.1 million (30.0 percent of the total imports). The motor cars followed in the list with USD 151.0 million (9.4 percent of imports). Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons were third in the top import commodity list with USD 106.9 million (6.7 percent of imports).

The surge can apparently be explained by the import of three of batches works of art worth USD 167,600,406, USD 252,703,924, and USD 60,354,000, totaling USD 480,658,330 according to the official data from the Ministry of Finance. Two came from the United States and one from the United Kingdom. Although the importer is unknown, many in the low-income nation suspect it was Bidzina Ivanishvili, sanctioned by the United States and some European countries and known for his affinity for exotic flora, fauna, and lavish art.

Thus, the imports amounted to $1.6 billion in January, up 45% on the same period last year, and excluding these purchases they would amount to only $1.1 billion. Bidzina Ivanishvili allegedly benefited from a law passed last year that eased the flow of offshore assets into the country.

In January, the share of the top ten trading partners by imports in the total imports of Georgia amounted to 79.5 percent. The top partners were the USA (USD 357.3 million), the United Kingdom (USD 266.9 million), and Turkey (USD 172.9 million).

As for the exports, according to Geostat, they rose by 19.3% to USD 403.9 million.

In January, the share of the top ten trading partners by exports in the total exports of Georgia amounted to 76.7 percent. The top partners were Kyrgyzstan (USD 74.9 million), Azerbaijan (USD 46.2 million) and Kazakhstan (USD 45.2 million).

In January 2025 motor cars claimed the first place in the list of top export items, equaling USD 130.0 million with 32.2 percent of total exports. The exports of spirituous beverages reached USD 14.3 million and its share in the total exports amounted to 3.5 percent. The exports of copper, ores, and concentrates took third place standing at USD 13.8 million, constituting 3.4 percent of the total exports.

