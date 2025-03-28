Foreign Trade Up 15.6% in January-February 2025

The National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data indicating that in January -February 2025, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 15.6% year-on-year, totaling USD 3,567.6 million. In the same period, exports increased by 4% to USD 835.4 million, while imports grew by 19.6% to USD 2,732.2 million. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance stood at USD 1,896.9 million, constituting 53.2% of its foreign trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

The top import commodities in January-February were paintings, drawings, and pastels (executed entirely by hand), whose imports equaled USD 481.1 million (17.6% of the total imports). Motor cars followed in the list with 326.8 million (12.0% of imports). Petroleum and petroleum oils were third in the top import commodity list with USD 202.1 million (7.4% of imports).

In January-February, the share of the top ten trading partners by imports in the total imports of Georgia amounted to 75.5%. The top partners were the USA (USD 478.3 million), Russia (USD 344.3 million), and Turkey (USD 337.9 million).

In the same period, motor cars claimed the first place in the list of top export items, equaling USD 285.2 million with 34.1% of total exports. The exports of precious metal ores and concentrates totaled USD 39.7 million, and their share in the total exports amounted to 4.7%. The exports of spirituous beverages took the third place, standing at USD 29.4 million and constituting 3.5% of the total exports.

Source: Geostat

The share of the top ten trading partners by exports in the total exports of Georgia amounted to 78.7%. The top partners were Kyrgyzstan (USD 166.6 million), Kazakhstan (USD 100.7 million) and Azerbaijan (USD 97.7 million).

