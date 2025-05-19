Foreign Trade Up 15.3% in January-April 2025

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), preliminary data, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 15.3% year-on-year in January-April 2025, compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 7.76 billion. Exports rose by 14.2% to USD 2.01 billion, while imports increased by 15.7% to USD 5.74 billion. As a result, Georgia’s trade deficit amounted to USD 3.73 billion, accounting for 48.1% of total foreign trade turnover.

In January-April 2025, motor cars remained Georgia’s leading import, totaling USD 966.4 million and comprising 16.8% of total imports. Paintings, drawings, and pastels (executed entirely by hand) followed the list with USD 481.2 million (8.4%), while petroleum and petroleum oils ranked third at USD 396.5 million (6.9%).

The top ten import partners accounted for 72.7% of Georgia’s total imports. The United States led the list with USD 881.2 million, followed by Turkey (USD 814.2 million) and Russia (USD 669.6 million).

In the same period, motor cars were also the top export item, generating USD 753.9 million, with 37.4% of total exports. Precious metal ores and concentrates followed with USD 96.3 million (4.8%), and spirituous beverages ranked third at USD 76.5 million (3.8%).

The top ten export partners made up 80.2% of Georgia’s total exports in January–April. Kyrgyzstan was the leading destination with USD 450 million, followed by Kazakhstan with USD 258.4 million and Azerbaijan with USD 215.1 million.

