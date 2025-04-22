Foreign Trade Up 16.1% in January-March 2025

The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) has published preliminary data indicating that Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 16.1% year-on-year in January-March 2025, reaching USD 5.62 billion. During the same period, exports increased by 5.7% to USD 1.4 billion, while imports rose by 20.1% to USD 4.22 billion. As a result, Georgia’s trade deficit stood at USD 2.82 billion, accounting for 50.1% of total foreign trade turnover.

Motor cars were Georgia’s top import in January–March 2025, totaling USD 622.2 million and making up 14.8% of total imports. Paintings, drawings, and pastels (executed entirely by hand) followed the list with USD 481.1 million (11.4%), while petroleum and petroleum oils ranked third at USD 301.5 million (7.1%).

The top ten trading partners by imports accounted for 73.2% of Georgia’s total imports during the reporting period. The leading import partners were the United States (USD 654.4 million), Russia (USD 587.3 million), and Turkey (USD 512.9 million).

In the same period, motor cars were also the top export item, generating USD 500.7 million, with 35.7% of total exports. Spirituous beverages followed at USD 54.7 million (3.9%), with precious metal ores and concentrates ranking third at USD 53.0 million (3.8%).

The top ten trading partners by exports made up 78.1% of Georgia’s total exports in January–March. The leading export destinations were Kyrgyzstan (USD 298.6 million), Kazakhstan (USD 176.2 million), and Azerbaijan (USD 140.3 million).

