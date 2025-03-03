The Daily Beat: 2 March

GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze criticized those who condemned President Trump‘s peace efforts, claiming they were responsible for the bloody war and the sacrifice of thousands of Ukrainians. Kobakhidze invoked Georgian Dream conspiracy theories about the Global Party of War and the “deep state” to frame the February 28 clash at the White House between President Zelenskyy and President Trump, portraying it as a struggle between the “deep state” and “peace-loving forces.”

On February 27, while addressing the severe snowfall in western Georgia, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze spoke in Kobuleti about multiple issues, including potential UK sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the “FARA” law initiation, and the June 20, 2019 case in the Strasbourg Court. He also sharply rebuked the German ambassador, whom he described as a representative of Georgia’s “radical opposition.” To read more on PM’s remarks, tap here.

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party and the People’s Power movement introduced legislation aimed at amending 14 different laws, which, if passed, would exclude non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from public decision-making processes. The initiative aims to tackle the shortcomings of mandatory CSO participation, which proponents argue is not fulfilling its purpose. The accompanying document states that recent global events, particularly concerning USAID, show that NGO involvement in public decision-making can hinder effective state governance.

The Georgian Dream (GD) parliament has also introduced changes to the law that will abolish the competition for the appointment of members of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ) and instead give its MPs the power to nominate candidates. According to the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Georgian Parliament, at least seven deputies will nominate candidates for appointment to the HCoJ.

On February 27, the press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported that, according to information received by the SVR, the leadership of the European Union is determined to “return Georgia to the path of democracy and European integration” at any cost. The SVR claimed that Brussels could not afford to lose this “important stronghold of Western influence in the Transcaucasus.” Additionally, the SVR accused the EU of inciting street protests in Georgia, alleging that the EU plans to pay each protester 120 euros per day.

The Interior Ministry (MIA) plans to spend GEL 6,800,000 (approximately USD 2,500,000) to purchase forensic tools and licenses from Israeli company Cellebrite to access mobile phone and laptop data. The contract with Communal Technology Ltd, Cellebrite’s representative in Georgia, includes devices and software for extracting data from locked smartphones and laptops.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) today, on February 28, ordered Georgia not to extradite critical Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadygov until it issues a final ruling in the case, which could take years, Tamta Mikeladze of the Social Justice Center (SJC) said. Sadygov, who had been on hunger strike for 161 days, ended his protest after learning of the court’s decision.

Badra Gunba has claimed victory over Adgur Ardzinba in the second round of the presidential polls held on March 1 in Russian-occupied Abkhazia, according to unofficial preliminary results. Gunba was reportedly the candidate favored by Moscow. Late on election night, Gunba addressed his supporters at his campaign headquarters, announcing his win and stating, “This should be a victory for the people of Abkhazia.”

Russia intends to start regular flights to occupied Abkhazia from May 1, according to Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration. The announcement comes as a special Russian Emergencies Ministry flight is due to land at Sokhumi airport on February 27 to bring seriously ill patients, including children, to Russia for medical treatment.

The Russia-occupied Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia and Nicaragua signed a so-called agreement on “mutual elimination of visa formalities for holders of diplomatic, official, service and foreign passport” during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, on February 27, according to a statement released by Tskhinvali’s self-proclaimed “foreign ministry.” The document was signed during “talks” between Tskhinvali’s “foreign minister,” Akhsar Dzhioev, and Nicaragua’s “ambassador” to the occupied region, Alba Azucena Torres Mejía.