Russia to Start Regular Flights to Sokhumi from May 1, 2025

Russia plans to start regular flights to occupied Abkhazia from May 1, according to Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration. The announcement comes as a special Russian Emergencies Ministry flight is due to land at Sokhumi airport on February 27 to bring seriously ill patients, including children, to Russia for medical treatment.

“Since the operability of all airport systems was checked by the first test flight, we now have full confirmation and absolute confidence that regular air service to the airport in the city of Sokhumi can be launched from May 1,” said Kiriyenko, who was recently appointed to a new role as Moscow’s curator for the occupied region.

The first flight to the Sokhumi airport took place on February 7, when a Russian passenger jet landed in Sokhumi from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport. Described by Russian authorities as a test flight, it was the first aircraft to land at the airport in 32 years since it was closed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The Kremlin-backed administration in occupied Abkhazia signed an agreement with the Russian company Infrastructure Development LLC for its renovation in October 2023. The project was plagued by financial disputes, leading to its transfer from the original contractor, Aero Management, to Infrastructure Development LLC, a company linked to Rashid Nurgaliyev, the son of Russia’s former interior minister.

As previously stated by the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency, no airline can legally operate international flights to or from Sokhumi airport without Georgia’s permission in accordance with international civil aviation standards. Despite this, Russia appears determined to press ahead with regular flights, further consolidating its presence in the occupied region.

In addition to establishing air links, Russia has continued its efforts to undermine Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty by developing rail links to the occupied region. On February 27, the “Lastochka” electric train has reportedly “successfully completed” a test run to occupied Sokhumi from Russian city of Sochi. The Lastochka has been operating on the Sochi-Gagra route since June 8, 2023, and the extension of the service to Sokhumi marks an alarming trend in the consolidation of Russia’s influence in the region. Regular train services will reportedly begin on May 1.

