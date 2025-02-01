Alleged Future Russian Curator of Abkhazia Visits Sokhumi Ahead of “Presidential Polls”

On January 31, Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian President’s Administration, visited occupied Abkhazia, meeting with its acting de-facto leader Valery Bganba amid rumors about Kiriyenko’s new role as Moscow’s curator for the region.

During the meeting, attended by “Russian Ambassador” to the occupied region Mikhail Shurgalin, Bganba and Kiriyenko discussed “further cooperation and Abkhaz-Russian partnership” and exchanged souvenirs, according to Sokhumi’s de-facto authorities. The Russian official also met with “parliamentary speaker” Lasha Ashuba.

Although not mentioned in the official record of the visit, there are indications that Kiriyenko also met with Moscow’s favored candidate in the February 15 snap Abkhaz “presidential elections” Badra Gunba. Following Aslan Bzhania’s resignation, “vice-president” Gunba briefly served as acting leader before stepping down to take part in the upcoming “elections”. The letter by one of the “presidential” candidates Adgur Ardzinba to the chair of the de-facto central election commission of the occupied region, states that Gunba met with the Russian official in the capacity of “the head of the coordination headquarters” for the reconstruction of the Sokhumi airport. The author notes that this position was tied to Gunba’s “vice-presidential” credentials, and therefore since he stepped down due to participation in the “presidential” campaign, he cannot continue to fulfill the duties of the head of the coordination headquarters, as this creates “unequal conditions” for other contenders for the post.

The visit comes amid a political transition in the region following the November resignation of Aslan Bzhania as de facto leader. Bzhania stepped down after mass protests erupted over plans to ratify proposed package of that would legalize and simplify Russian investments and ownership of land and property in the region, which opponents viewed as threatening “Abkhaz sovereignty.”

The crisis peaked when demonstrators occupied the “parliament” building on November 15, leading to negotiations and Bzhania’s eventual resignation.

Despite the social media rumors, official confirmation of Kiriyenko’s appointment as the Kremlin’s new curator for Abkhazia is yet to be made. Alexander Novak has served as Moscow’s curator for Russia-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia since 2022.

