Kobakhidze Detracts Global Party of War and Deep State as Opposing “President Trump’s Peace Efforts”

GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze lashed out at those who, in his words, “condemned one after the other the peace efforts by President Trump” and who, at the same time, he claimed were “responsible for allowing a bloody war and who cold-bloodedly sacrificed Ukraine and the lives of thousands of Ukrainians.”

Invoking the well-known Georgian Dream conspiracy theories about the Global Party of War and the “deep state”, Kobakhidze used the opportunity to frame the responses to the February 28 spat at the White House Oval Office between President Zelenskyy on the one hand and President Trump and Vice President Vance, on the other, as a struggle between the “deep state” and the “peace-loving forces.”

Kobakhidze also used took the opportunity to criticize domestic opposition groups, claiming they were aligned with the” Global War Party.” He claimed that GWP “immediately mobilized well-known speakers” against President Trump from American Senator Jeanne Shaheen to officials in Brussels. According to him, they were joined by “leaders of the Georgian radical opposition, who just a month ago were boasting with ‘selfies’ taken in the back room of President Trump’s inauguration.”

He doubled down on the conspiracy theories that have become a hallmark of GD rhetoric, repeatedly referring to “the Global War Party” and “the deep state” as forces that “will not give up the war so easily,” further claiming that the struggle between them and the forces that seek peace is entering a “decisive phase.”

He wished President Trump perseverance and courage “in this difficult struggle,” adding that the sooner the war in Ukraine ends, “the sooner peace will settle in the entire region.”

Kobakhidze’s remarks come as many Western leaders—including Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, as well as the leaders of Canada, Germany, and France – have expressed strong support for Ukraine and firmly stated that the aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine war is Russia and no one wants peace more than Ukraine, following the Trump-Zelenskyy tense exchange in the White House Oval Office on February 28.

Last week the Georgian Dream co-sponsored the UN General Assembly Resolution on the Ukraine war, proposed by the U.S. delegation, which toned down criticism of Russia, avoided blaming Moscow for the aggression and made no specific demands of the Kremlin. The Georgian delegation was absent during the vote on the Ukrainian version of the resolution, which received overwhelming support from UN member states.

