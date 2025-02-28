GD Parliament Moves to Abolish Competition for Appointment of HCoJ Members

The Georgian Dream (GD) parliament has introduced changes to the law that will abolish the competition for the appointment of members of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ) and instead give its MPs the power to nominate candidates.

According to the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Georgian Parliament, at least seven deputies will nominate candidates for appointment to the HCoJ. Currently, these members are appointed by the Parliament through a competitive procedure. After the amendments are passed, the GD or its pseudo-opposition MPs will nominate candidates and the one-party parliament will appoint them.

The High Council of Justice is the body that oversees the judiciary. It has 15 members. Six of them are non-judge members: one is appointed by the President and five by the Parliament. Parliament is made up entirely of the GD and its offshoots, and President Kavelashvili was elected by the GD.

