GD PM Kobakhidze Slams German Ambassador, Defends Ivanishvili Amid Possible UK Sanctions

On February 27, while addressing the severe snowfall in western Georgia, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze spoke in Kobuleti about multiple issues including potential UK sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the June 20, 2019 case in the Strasbourg Court, the “FARA” law initiation, and delivered a sharp rebuke to the German ambassador, whom he described as a representative of Georgia’s “radical opposition.”

Kobakhidze Slams Germany’s Decision on Scientific Cooperation

While asked about the German Education Ministry’s decision to halt the scientific cooperation with Georgia, Kobakhidze said that it was the act of animosity before German Education Minister’s demise as a minister.

He strongly criticized the German Ambassador to Georgia, stating that “Germany does not have an Ambassador in Georgia today; they have a representative in the radical opposition.” Kobakhidze claimed that the relationship between Georgia and Germany would be restored after new cadres were appointed in Germany.

Kobakhidze made yet another attack on the Member of the European Parliament and the permanent rapporteur on Georgia Rasa Juknevičienė who was on a one day visit to Tbilisi on February 26, dismissed MEPs’ “empty statements,” describing Juknevičienė and Georgian opposition figure Nika Gvaramia as people with “no resources.”

Anticipated UK Sanctions

Asked about discussions in the British House of Commons about possible sanctions against ruling party patron Bidzina Ivanishvili, Kobakhidze called them “blackmail that has been going on for three years,” which he said started with the war in Ukraine. They had concrete demands towards us, and particularly towards Bidzina Ivanishvili, Kobakhidze said.

“The blackmail of course, was connected to that, but was, of course fruitless, because neither Bidzina Ivanishvili, nor the authorities would make steps that would literally mean destruction of the country,” he said.

“First, there were de facto sanctions, and now there are threats and blackmail with formal sanctions. No one is interested in this; it is simply a sad reality that needs to be acknowledged,” the GD PM claimed.

Snowstorm Response

Kobakhidze reported that the government’s efforts have primarily focused on Guria [region in Western Georgia], which faces “the most challenges” from the recent snowfall. He also addressed the situation in Adjara, noting that roads in Batumi, Kobuleti, and Khelvachauri have been “largely cleared” following “intensive work” over the past few days.

Regarding power outages, the GD Prime Minister claimed that electricity should be “fully restored everywhere by tomorrow at the latest.”

June 20, 2019 Case and Strasbourg Court

Kobakhidze also commented on 2019’s June 20th case, the hearing of which has begun in the Grand Chamber of the Strasbourg Court. Kobakhidze acknowledged having questions about the police operation on that night of the protest.

He said that there are relevant questions about why the police did not use “a softer response” such as water cannons on the night of the protest against the “radical opposition”. He said that an investigation is necessary into then Interior Minister’s Giorgi Gakharia (now the leader of the opposition party For Georgia) actions that “led to severe consequences for specific individuals.”

“FARA” Law

Kobakhidze touched upon a new legislative initiative entitled “Foreign Agents Registration Act”, which the GD parliament claim is an “exact copy” of the United State’s FARA law. Referring to the US law he said that it is quite a “harsh law,” and expressed his hope that the GD parliament will “refine the American FARA” and bring it in line with human rights standards.

He said: “The media is one of the main sources of polarization. This is a recognized problem, also in OSCE/ODIHR reports, this needs to be regulated. But you can see that the media that are associated with the opposition, the opposition itself is against this. Why is that? Because it suits them to spread lies and hate, which is done by concrete media. This is not in the interest of Georgian society. It is in the interest of the Georgian society to receive objective information about the developments. The interest of Georgian society is to be free from hatred and lies. So anyone who is against this law, they like hate and lies”.

