Badra Gunba Claims Victory in Second Round of “Presidential Elections” in Occupied Abkhazia

A second round of the so-called presidential polls in Russian-occupied Abkhazia was held on March 1, with Badra Gunba claiming victory over Adgur Ardzinba based on unofficial, preliminary results. Gunba was reportedly Moscow-favored candidate.

Late on election night, Gunba addressed supporters at his campaign headquarters, declaring his win. “This is not a victory for Badra Gunba and Beslan Bigvava’s team. This should be a victory for the people of Abkhazia,” he stated, adding that for the sake of Abkhazia they “must be united.”

According to Abkhazian Telegram channel AMRA-life, preliminary data shows that:

Badra Gunba received 56% (54,859 votes)

Adgur Ardzinba received 42% (41,701 votes)

Against all candidates – 2% (2,037 votes)

The so-called Central Election Commission of occupied Abkhazia is expected to announce “official results” this week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to Badra Gunba. “I am confident that friendly, allied Russian-Abkhazian relations will continue to strengthen for the benefit of our fraternal peoples,” the message read.

Violence Disrupts so-called Election Process

“Election day” was marred by violence. At approximately 7:30 p.m., tensions reached fever pitch at polling station No. 2 in Tsandrypsh School, Gagra district during an “armed attack” resulting in “damage to a ballot box and election documents,” reported Apsnypress based on the de facto Ministry of Internal Affairs press service.

During a subsequent pursuit, a shootout occurred at the “Myusser checkpoint” when the attackers allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers. Two civilians were reported injured in the incident and taken to a hospital. Some of the attackers were detained.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened criminal cases under several articles of the Russian Criminal Code, including terrorism according to Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee.

Following the incidents, Gunba said: “Unfortunately, this is the irresponsibility of certain individuals. I hope it will not lead to tragedy. Every person, every citizen of our country deserves to live in a free, independent, and prosperous state.”

Abkhazia’s de facto parliament has called for early elections after Aslan Bzhania stepped down as de facto president in the wake of mass protests in the occupied region last November. As no candidate exceeded the 50% threshold in the first round, a runoff election was scheduled.

Georgian Dream Reacts

The Office of the State Minister for Reconciliation and Equality condemned the so-called second round of presidential elections in Abkhazia, calling it yet another blatant violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Most of the international community considers Abkhazia, along with Tskhinvali region as territories occupied by Russia and perceives any diplomatic engagement with their de facto authorities as a violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Following the first round of the polls Ukraine and the UK condemned the process, reiterating their refusal to recognize its legitimacy.

