Occupied Tskhinvali Region and Nicaragua Agree on “Diplomatic Visa Exemption”

The Russian-backed Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia and Nicaragua signed a so-called agreement on “mutual elimination of visa formalities for holders of diplomatic, official, service and foreign passport” during a meeting in Moscow, Russia on February 27, according to a statement released by Tskhinvali’s self-proclaimed “foreign ministry.”

The document was signed during “talks” between Tskhinvali’s “foreign minister” Akhsar Dzhioev and Nicaragua’s “ambassador” to the occupied region, Alba Azucena Torres Mejía.

The meeting was also attended by Narim Kozaev, a so-called Tskhinvali “ambassador” to Nicaragua, and Claudio Antonio Arana, Minister-Counsellor of Nicaragua’s Embassy to the Russian Federation.

According to the Tskhinvali “foreign ministry” statement, the parties “discussed issues of bilateral relations, including the possibilities of strengthening and developing them, as well as issues of current international agenda.”

Nicaragua was among the first countries to recognize the “independence” of Georgia’s regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia in September 2008, following the August Russian-Georgian war. The recognition came shortly after Russia recognized both regions as “independent states.”

Tbilisi severed diplomatic ties with Managua in November 2008, following Nicaragua’s recognition of Georgia’s Russian-occupied regions.

Apart from Russia and Nicaragua, only Nauru, Venezuela, and Syria recognize Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia as independent entities.

The Georgian government, along with most of the international community, considers both regions as territories occupied by Russia and views any diplomatic engagement with their de facto authorities as a violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

